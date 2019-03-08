Honiton Warriors Under-14s impress as they brush aside Crediton

Honiton RFC Under-14s after their fine win over Crediton. Picture HONITON RFC Archant

Honiton Warriors Under-14s were involved in a terrific encounter with Crediton and, in the match, served up seven tries scored by seven different players.

Playing there first match for some time after all the recent wet weather, Warriors won the toss and opted to play up the hill on what was a very soggy surface!

Even with a ball that was very like a bar of soap in a bath - the Warriors looked to throw it around and their attacking intent paid off as they scored a number of tries to lead 17-0 at half-time.

After the break a great set of plays from the forwards provided regular quick ball to the backs and Honiton were able to run in four further tires top seal an empathic 37-0 success.

Highlights of the day were the fact that in poor conditions the Warriors still tried and managed to play great all round the rugby providing seven tries from seven different individual players.

The try scorers were; Jake Johnson, Alexander Clemo-Crosby, Josh Woollacott converted by Maiden Chipping, Matthew Thompson, Will Baylis, Finley Lowman and Jonathan Triner.

It was the try scored by Jonathan Triner that topped off a great game for him, and, post match, the coaches were keen to laud the contribution centre Jack Constable for his outstanding defence, stopping Crediton in their tracks time and time again.