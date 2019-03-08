Honiton win the Divisional Vase with success at Chesham

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton’s rugby players are now just 80 minutes away from a memorable day out at Twickenham after they won the South West Divisional Vase final defeating Chesham 27-12 on their own turf up in Buckinghamshire

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lacemen were strong from the first whistle and led 11-0 at the halfway stage. In the second half Chesham reduced the arrears to, at one stage, trail by just a single score at 17-12.

However, a Ben Small try was converted and that took the Lacemen into a 24-12 lead that they never looked like letting slip.

Honiton will now travel for one more big game that stands between them and running out at Twickehham in the national final when they travel to meet Portsmouth RFC, who play their league rugby in London Three (SW) and they currently sit third in the table behind leaders Winchester and second placed Battersea Ironsides with the top three all having three league games to play.

Portsmouth RFC beat Cheltenham 21-14 in the other Vase area final so it’s set to be Portsmouth or the Lacemen to end their season with a cup final appearance at Twickenham. Here’s hoping it’s the Lacemen!

Watch out for a full match report in the next edition of the Midweek Herald – out next on Wednesday, March 20.