Lacemen chalk up another half century of points as South Molton are beaten

Action from the Honiton win over South Molton. Picture HONITON RFC Archant

Honiton were excellent value for their 51-13 home win over South Molton, writes Justin Nuttall.

In conditions that were ideal for running rugby and before another terrific Allhallows turnout, boosted by the presence of a large party from Jonny Selway Construction company, who enjoyed a pre-match sponsor luncheon, Honiton were quickly into their stride and a Will Tyers try, scored after good work from Ollie Cave, gave them a second minute 8-0 lead.

From the re-start, a late tackle led to a penalty, but the kick hit the post and play switched to the other end of the pitch where Alex Brooks, in the tackle, ripped the ball and it was moved through several pairs of hands prior to Ben Webber crossing.

South Molton hit back with two penalties, but, playing some good aggressive rugby, Honiton scored a third try, this one touched down by skipper Will Goulden, converted by Cave and the Lacemen led 17-6 after 20 minutes.

Shortly after, Nathan Hannay provided the pass that sent his elder brother, Jason, over and the four try bonus point had been secure after 25 minutes.

The visitors hit back, but the home defence was solid and, when Josh Rice won a penalty from a latch on, it allowed the home side to clear and, from a terrific scrum, the ball was moved right and Webber raced away to score his second try of the game.

There was still first half time left for Webber to aid Adam Thompson, who crossed for the sixth home try, one converted by Webber and the Lacemen trooped off at the break with a 34-6 lead.

South Molton began the second half on the front foot, but they got no change out of the home defence and from a penalty at the breakdown, Tom Steer began the move which included Rice and Cave before Webber completed his hat-trick of tries. Moments later Tyers crossed for the eighth home try.

The visitors struck next with a converted try, but Honiton were not finished and Rice poached a great individual try, picking up at the breakdown and dotted down under the sticks. Tom Steer converted that completed the scoring.

This was a very good Honiton performance and, post match, even the referee commented on how well he thought the hosts had played.

Adam Thompson was awarded the man of the match, but it was a good unit performance all round. Not a good day for the kickers, which in games where it’s easy, isn’t a problem, but if it’s close they do all count, so work to do there and, of course, cut out on errors and be clinical in the red zone will also help – but a tally of nine tries to one against a reasonable side, can’t be sniffed at.

This win sees Honiton remain in second place and it’s clear that the promotion race is going to go to the wire as both Penryn and Bude also powered past their oppositions to keep it at just two points separating the top three in the division.

On Saturday (April 6), Honiton travel to Tavistock for their penultimate league outing of what has already been a wonderful season.

