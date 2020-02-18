Lacemen have seven games left to retain their Western Counties West status

Honiton rugby action Archant

Honiton will try again to entertain Cullompton this Saturday (February 22) after last weekend's Western Counties West fixture fell to Storm Dennis.

Just one game was played in the division last weekend and that was the top-of-the-table clash between St Austell and Wellington that the Cornish outfit won 15-14.

In terms of what remains in the season and, perhaps more relevant to the Lacemen, the battle to avoid a bottom two finish and the prospect of dropping down a division, Honiton go into this coming Saturday's game with Cullompton sitting third bottom in the table, one place better off than the Mid Devon men who are, in turn, just above basement side Saltash.

A look at the current Western Counties West table shows that the bottom six teams are cast adrift and it will be from that cluster of clubs that the bottom two will emerge when the final ball has been kicked this season.

Saltash, Cullompton, Honiton, Tiverton, Wiveliscombe and Falmouth make up the bottom six. Honiton have seven games to play which is the same that remain for four of the bottom six with two of them, Tiverton and Saltash, both have eight to play.

In their final seven games, Honiton will meet four of the current bottom six. After this Saturday's meeting with Cullompton they go to Falmouth (February 29) and then entertain Kingsbridge (March 7) before visiting Wiveliscombe (March 21) and Penryn (March 28) and then host Saltash (April 4) before ending the season at St Austell on April 18.

As for the other teams currently battling to avoid a bottom two finish -

Falmouth (currently sixth bottom) go to Kingsbridge this coming Saturday (February 22), travel to Honiton (February 29), visit Penryn (March 7), host Saltash (March 21), visit St Austell (March 28) entertain Teignmouth (April 4) and then end their season on April 18 with a trip to Tiverton.

Wiveliscombe (currently fifth bottom) entertain Kingsbridge (February 29), visit Wadebridge Camels (March 7), travel to Tiverton (March 14), host Honiton (March 21), go to Wellington (March 28), entertain Penryn (April 4) and they end their campaign on April 18 at home to Bideford.

Tiverton (currently fourth bottom) have back-to-back meetings with Wadebridge Camels, hosting them this coming Saturday (February 22) and then travelling to Cornwall seven days later (February 29). Tivvy host Wellington (March 7), host Wiveliscombe (March 14), go to Bideford (March 21), entertain Chard (March 28), visit neighbour's Cullompton (April 4) and they end their season at home to Falmouth on April 18.

Cullompton (currently second bottom) are the Allhallows opposition for Honiton this Saturday (February 22) and then they entertain Penryn (February 29), visit Saltash (March 7), host St Austell (March 21), visit Teignmouth (March 28), entertain Tiverton in a Mid Devon derby on April 4 and they bring the curtain down on their league campaign with an April 11 trip to Wadebridge Camels.

Saltash (currently in bottom place) visit Chard (February 29), host Cullompton (March 7), entertain Wadebridge Camels (March 14), visit Falmouth (March 21), host Kingsbridge (March 28), visit Honiton (April 4) and they then entertain Bideford on Easter Saturday (April 11) before ending their league term on April 18 at home to Penryn.