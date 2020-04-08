Lacemen live to fight another day in the Western Counties West as final tables are published

Honiton rugby action Archant

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) have published the final tables for a 2019/20 league season that was cut short by the Covid-19 crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The RFU determined how the various tables should be published as at the end of the campaign so that relegation and promotion issues could be settled.

When the 2019/20 Western Counties West season came to a grinding halt, Honiton sat fourth bottom of the table and had four more matches to play to complete their season.

They still had to travel to Wiveliscombe, Penryn and St Austell while they also had to host Saltash at Allhallows.

The only teams to sit below Honiton at that time were basement-dwelling Cullompton, second bottom Saltash and third bottom Wiveliscombe.

The final published tables from the RFU show no movement for the Lacemen which means they finish fourth bottom, but do live to fight another day in the Western Counties West.

At the other end of the table, the RFU have determined that Wellington would have gone on to win the divisional top honour, edging St Austell into the runners-up berth – but both teams are promoted and will play in the South West One West division next season.

With Saltash and Cullompton slipping down a level, it means that Honiton will lock horns next season with four new sides in the shape of the two relegated from South West One West – Cleve and Newton Abbot – and with the two teams promoted from the Cornwall and Devon division, Truro and Paignton.

The final Western Counties West table, with adjusted points after review by the RFU.

Wellington 107.28 (promoted)

St Austell 106.36 (promoted)

Teignmouth 94.03

Kingsbridge 88.64

Wadebridge Camels 79.65

Penryn 74.10

Chard 71.62

Bideford 62.64

Tiverton 46.09

Falmouth 43.73

HONITON 42.03

Wiveliscombe 39.30

Saltash 39.00 (relegated)

Cullompton 34.27 (relegated)

When the 2020/21 season gets underway, Honiton will line up in the Western Counties West with: Cleve, Newton Abbot. Teignmouth, Kingsbridge, Wadebridge Camels, Penryn, Chard, Bideford, Tiverton, Falmouth, Wiveliscombe. Truro and Paignton.