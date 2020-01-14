Lacemen suffer the 'hump' as last-gasp woe sees Wadebridge Camels win

The Honiton players shaking hands with the Tiverton team after the game. Picture: Jeremy Rice Archant

Honiton suffered an agonising single point defeat when they entertained a Wadebridge Camels side that departed Allhallows with a 26-25 win.

Honiton played up the slope in the first half and, from the visitor's kick-off Tom White, making his senior XV debut took the ball well, but was then 'welcomed' to senior rugby by the arrival of the Wadebridge pack!

Undeterred, White dealt well with the situation and the home lines were suitably cleared!

However, from the restart, the Camels broke down the narrow side and looked odds on to score until Honiton full-back James Coutts Tucker intervened with an impressive last-ditch tackle and again Honiton managed to clear their lines.

The early visiting pressure continued, but it was the Lacemen who opened the scoring with Ollie Cave drilling a penalty between the posts 10 minutes in.

Back came the away side, but more resolute defence saw the ball turned over twice when Wadebridge pressed towards the try line.

A third turnover at the breakdown saw the Lacemen thwart another Wadebridge attack, with 20 minutes played, the home side were still ahead and indeed, growing in confidence.

A deft pass from player- Alex Brooks saw the influential Ollie Cave cut through a gap and print to the line and he converted his try before slotting a second penalty and, 38 minutes into the game, Honiton led 13-0.

However, injury struck in the closing moments of the half with scrum half Philip Cooke suffering a torn hamstring and, in added time before the break Wadebridge struck with a converted try and Honiton trooped off with a 13-7 advantage.

From the re-start the Cornish outfit seized upon a missed throw to power to the line for an unconverted try that close the gap between the teams to a single point.

A penalty for offside in midfield saw Wadebridge once again kick deep in to the Honiton twenty-two and, after securing the line out, they recycled well and scored their second rumbled over try to take the lead. This time the conversion was successful and for the first time in the game the Camels were ahead and things looked ominous for the home side!

However, the Lacemen dug deep and attacked and a yellow card for offside in the red zone saw the big Wadebridge number five sent to the sin bin. The Lacemen took advantage and Louis Lane was driven over the line by his pack for well-deserved try. Cage added the extras and the home side once again held the advantage at 20-19.

Honiton were soon back on the front foot and a good break by Johnny House down the left flank ended with Will Tyers crossing for an unconverted try and, with time ticking down, Honiton held a 25-19 lead.

It seemed only a case of 'hanging in there' and Honiton would secure a priceless success. However, as so often happens in many sports, when you are down on your luck you do not get 'the rub of the green'.

The contest was deep into injury time when, in what was the final play, Wadebridge scored a try that broke the hearts of the home faithful who then saw the conversion sent between the uprights to end the game with the Cornish side the 26-25 victors.

This result was just so hard to take given all the hard work the Honiton players had put in against what was a big, good side and it's fair to say that the Cornish outfit certainly played their 'get out of jail card'.

Despite the despair there was a lot of praise for the player's performance and, to a man they stuck in there and were so close to beating a team that sit fourth in the league.

The Honiton Man of the Match award went to Jonny House who worked tirelessly throughout.

On Saturday (January 18), Honiton visit table-topping Wellington.