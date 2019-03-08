Lacemen warm-up for ‘huge’ cup tie at Chesham by scoring 80 points at home

Honiton rugby action Archant

Honiton powered to an 80-3 Tribute Cornwall and Devon League success over Plymouth Argaum, writes Justin Nuttall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the game coming just seven days before the Lacemen face a mouth-watering national cup quarter-final at Chesham, the ‘Ton’ management took the opportunity to rest a couple of players.

With the club hosting a luncheon for club sponsor Giles Bamberger there was another good turnout of support at Allhallows.

Honiton kicked off and it began a period of home dominance that ended when Robert Price crossed for a try converted by Jake Smith to set the score board moving.

Soon after, Smith was denied a score by a wonderful ‘try-saving’ tackle, but from the ensuing line-out Price gathered and crashed over for his second try.

Good hands from Josh Rice and Louie Lane put Kyle Blackmore in for the third try and Tom Steer added the extras.

The next score came when Rice crossed the whitewash and next to go over was Louis Groves with tries four and five, both converted by Steer, and, at half-time, Honiton trooped off with a 33-0 lead.

After the break, with the visitors defending the Allhallows slope, their task became almost impossible in the face of the Lacemen’s power.

The opening try of the second half came when Price was held up over the line and, from the scrum, Louis Groves got his second, and Honiton’s sixth try.

The tries continued to come thick and fast! Smith got his first try of the game out wide on the left, having received a great pass from Josh Rice. Tom Steer split the uprights from out wide and the score climbed to 45-0.

Next over the visiting whitewash was James Coutts Tucker and, straight from the restart Rice got his second try of the game running in from the halfway line.

The visitors then got on the score board, but only after a Honiton mistake gifted them a penalty in front of the posts.

However, the home side were quickly back on the front foot and Tom Steer went through off a great pass from Alex Brooks before converting his, and Honiton’s, 10th try.

From the restart Jason Hannay caught the kick and broke down the wing before feeding his brother Nathan, who scored the 11th home try.

There was time for one more score as Rice broke through again and, as they say in rugby, there was a bit of ‘jug evasion’ as he spurned a try hat-trick opportunity to put Brooks in under the posts to complete the rout. There was obviously some great tries scored, but Honiton’s standards are now much higher and mistakes at key times were made.

Maybe this can be attributed to the opposition making things to easy for the battle-hardened Ton and, once again, it’s hard to be critical when you win by so many and frankly it was a demolition job by a strong unit.

Rice was given the Man of the Match award, but as a collective, it’s feet back on the ground and a big week ahead as the squad prepare themselves for the huge cup tie at Chesham on Saturday (2pm) when, before kick-off, Honiton will be just 160 minutes of rugby away from a visit to Twickenham.