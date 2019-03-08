Late Wright try and Cave conversion see Lacemen to Teigns triumph

Honiton showed real strength of character to secure their first win in the Western Counties West, beating hosts Teignmouth 26-24 thanks to a late Harry Wright try and conversion from Ollie Cave.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home team started on the front foot and Harry Wright was given a yellow card for offside at the break down near the try line.

From the resulting penalty Teignmouth opted for a scrum and got a push over try wide left and, a successful conversion, led 7-0 after five minutes.

The response was top class as the Lacemen moved the ball swiftly and they were level as Ollie Cave scored and then added the extras and 14-man Honiton were level on 10 minutes.

The home side scrum exploited the weakened Honiton scrum and won a penalty. They followed this up by retaining the resulting line out, however they infringed in the driving maul and were penalised for crossing. Honiton won the line out and only last ditch ankle tap on Will Tyers halted a promising attack.

Just after Wright returned to the action, the Teigns crossed under the posts and, with the conversion successful, regained the lead at 14-7.

Things got tougher for Honiton as the continued pressure from the Teigns ended with them crossing for a third try, albeit this one unconverted, to see them into a 19-7 lead just before the half hour mark.

Honiton won a line out and Harry Wright broke the gain line, then as the ball was recycled and fed through the back line, the home side were reduced to fourteen with a yellow card for their winger for offside at the break down. Honiton were unable to take advantage from the penalty and Teignmouth cleared.

Sadly, injury then struck again for Honiton with Will Tyers forced off with a hamstring problem and the half ended with the home side still 19-7 to the good.

Early in the second half Honiton were penalised for holding on at the breakdown in front of the posts, but, incredibly, the attempt at goal was missed, much to the relief of a large travelling support!

Honiton were holding their own and enjoyed possession in the home sides twenty two but were unable to score.

Teignmouth cleared, but were themselves penalised but the ball was gifted back to them. A couple of exchanged kicks saw a knock on which gave Teignmouth a scrum in the Honiton half which they recycled well but couldn't beat the Honiton defence.

Angus Meadows made a good break down the left only to be felled by what seemed to be a high tackle. The ball was recycled and only offside in the midfield halted the Honiton attack. Cave stepped up for the penalty but his attempt just sailed wide.

It was the home side that broke the scoring deadlock in the second half with a break by their blindside flanker seeing the ball spun wide left and the score moved on to 24-7 in their favour.

Ollie Cave then led an attack that was halted illegally and a second yellow card was given to the home side.

Honiton kicked for touch from the penalty and the forwards set up a good driving maul to score their second try wide left through Arthur Banks. The conversion went wide and Honiton reduced the score to 24-12.

Honiton weren't done though and a good break from young full back Sam Heathcote saw Ben Small score to the right of the posts.

Cave was successful with the conversion and the scoreboard read 24-19. Teignmouth had another player yellow carded for a high tackle on Sam Heathcote leaving them with 13 on the field for several minutes.

With the last minute of numerical advantage Honiton made a forty metre break and scored through skipper Harry Wright.

This gave the away side the lead for the first time after Cave converted and the scoreboard read 24-26 to the Lacemen. Harry Wright was taken out in the air from the ensuing kick off and had to leave the field with an elbow injury.

Teignmouth pressed hard the last few minutes but Honiton held firm and came away with an excellent result showing great team spirit and work ethic.

On Saturday (September 21) the Lacemen are back in home action with the opposition provided by Tiverton. The Devon derby gets underway at 3pm.