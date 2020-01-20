Advanced search

Lewis stars as Chard Wing Commanders edge out Castle Cary

PUBLISHED: 12:44 20 January 2020

Chard 2nd XV action from their 26-0 win over Wyvern. Picture: GARY BIDE

Chard 2nd XV chalked up a third successive victory with an 8-0 win over Castle Cary.

With both teams on the same number of league points this season a close encounter was anticipated and it most certainly was!

Chard Wing Commanders made a good start and pinned Castle Cary back deep in their own half.

The pressure was unrelenting and, with ferocious tackling and good use of the space with ball in hand Chard's honest endeavours were rewarded when fly-half Sam Mouland arrowed a kick to gain good position from a lineout just five metres from the try line.

The lineout was won by the Chard pack and, from the ensuing maul, hooker Ben Partridge took the ball from the back.

Fearing being pushed into touch, the hooker rolled out of the maul to form a new maul and, with help from Arron Lewis, he drove over the line to score a fine try.

Chard had many more chances in the first half to score, but credit must go to the Castle Cary defence which was equal to the very best that the home side could offer!

At the other end of the pitch Castle Cary thought they had levelled with a try of their own, but the match referee deemed the ball had travelled beyond the pitch - a let off for the Wing Commanders right on half-time!

The second half saw much more of an even-steven contest. Chard's Mouland fired a penalty between the posts to make it 8-0 before open-side flanker Callum Young took a knee to the back of the head resulting in him being knocked unconscious!

Ross Fanyinka stepped into the flank and centre Matt Dunn came on to fill the void.

Castle Cary then got onto the front foot and the final quarter of the game was played out, for the most part, in the Chard 22.

A yellow card was shown to prop Ben Lock for repeat team infringements, meaning that Chard has to defend for the last 10 minutes with 14 men.

However, that was something they did with aplomb with full-back Gavin Watts instrumental in his side keeping a clean sheet.

Warren Lewis rounded up a brilliant defensive performance from the whole team with a turn over close to the Chard line, and the referee called time.

Chards Man of the Match was Warren Lewis for his splendid all-round contribution both to the attacking and defensive effort.

Chard Wing Commanders are back in action with an away game at Somerton on February 1.

