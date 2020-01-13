Mouland stars as Chard Wing Commanders put Burnham-on-Sea to the sword

Honiton rugby action Archant

Chard 2nd XV were emphatic 69-10 winners when they entertained Burnham-on-Sea

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Wing Commanders, as the Chard 2nd XV are better known, are in good form and came into the latest game having been dominant winners seven days before and they made a good start with David Lock crossing the try line after a well-worked backs move down the left wing.

A series of forwards play from the restart saw the front five work the ball up the pitch resulting in a powerful surge for Warren Lewis to score a try just wide of the posts and then another well-worked backs move created space for Mat Coombs to run half of the pitch up the right wing to score the third home try.

Powerful running from Adam Moore up the middle of the field from a burst through the ruck, saw the giant blindside flanker almost get to the line. He was held up, but moments later was back in possession to power over for his first try and Chard trooped off at the break with a 24-0 lead that did justice to their dominance from the first whistle.

Chard began the second half making a number of substitutions. Skipper Joel Nicholls was one of those replaced, with Ben Partridge taking over the hooker berth.

Five minutes into the second half Partridge received the ball from scrum half Dave Baker and powered through the two opposition centres to race through from the half way line to under the posts.

Sam Mouland was creating space all over the park and soon enough got his first of what would be a second half hat-trick of tries for the fly-half. Adam Moore then crossed for another try, but, to give Burnham due credit, they gave everything throughout the match and scored two tries of their own - both unconverted.

Good forwards play from the Lewis brothers saw the younger, Arron Lewis, power through the Burnham defence and gain 35 yards before passing to scrum half Dave Baker to score. Baker scored again before the final whistle and Chard marched off at full-time with a 69-10 success sunder their belts.

In a fine all-round shift, it was good to see Luke Carslake back playing after almost a year out of the game.

Josh Lovett, who has played in almost every backs position this season, once again excelled and the Chard Man of the Match award went to Sam Mouland for his hat-trick of tries and no fewer than seven conversions. On Saturday (January 18) Chard Wing Commanders entertain Castle Cary.