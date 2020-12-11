The Rugby column

The welcome pain of a return to training

Ouch! After five weeks away from training, our first run out last Thursday came as a bit of a shock to the system.

Everyone was clearly happy to be back on the field (at Sidford), as we had 27 senior team players and 30 colts turn up.

And, although I enjoyed putting everyone through their paces (myself included), my legs didn’t thank me for it the next day.

I also came to the realisation as I drove home that I’m not missing my professional training as much as I thought I might.

When I first hung my boots, I half expected to make an automatic turn into Sandy Park every time I passed the ground but I have a fresh focus now.

As I have mentioned in previous columns, I’m working on a project with car and van hire company Thrifty as a day job and the coaching role at Sidmouth is also keeping me busy.

One of the things I didn’t expect to be wrestling with though in my rugby role was an abandoned season and potential rule changes when games are allowed to resume.

I know from experience that if players are well briefed and know the drill, they perform better because what is required of them comes naturally and doesn’t need too much thinking about.

The sharper you are mentally, the better you perform and so, Jack Yeandle and I, along with rugby senior rugby manager, John Dunn, are keeping a close eye on developments.

Speaking of which, it’s great to see some of the Exeter Chiefs academy boys starting to make their mark.

I’ve been particularly impressed by Jack Walsh, Willy Witty and Richard Capstick.

Facundo Cordero is following in his brother Santiago’s fancy footsteps and young Harvey Skinner’s kicking is coming along nicely and will only improve with Gareth Steenson in his new coaching role.

It’s still strange watching Chiefs matches from the comfort of my sofa, rather than playing or sitting on the bench, but it’s something I’m getting used to.

And I still have my orders to take from the head coach of the Dollman household, my wife Laura, who (like my old rugby boss Rob Baxter) has very high expectations.

So I’m signing off for another week… apparently the dishwasher needs emptying!