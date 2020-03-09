Prior scores try hat-trick as Chard II win well at Yeovil

Action from the Chard 2nd XV win at Yeovil 2nds. Picture CHARD RFC Archant

Chard's 2nd XV were 36-0 winners when they visited Yeovil II for their latest outing.

hard travelled for the game looking to exact revenge for a 27-10 defeat they suffered to Yeovil when the teams met in November, the last time that Yeovil 2nds had won a game!

The home side played the first half with the wind in their favour and they had some good early carries that were kept at arm's length by some stout Chard defence.

Some clever kicking worked to go over the top of Chard but the visitors refused to kick back against the strong wind and instead used pace to run the ball back.

With Chard winning the breakdowns and showing good phases of play they squandered 3 scoring chances close to the line and it was a surprisingly long time before Joel Nicholls got the first score to give Chard a 5-0 half-time lead.

The second half was a different story with Chard making the most of every opportunity, Will Draper was influential at number nine and Sam Mouland was his usual reliable self both distributing the ball between the forwards and backs allowing Bill Biss the opportunity to smash holes in defence supported closely by Jamie Prior who was clinical with his finishing and scored a hat-trick of tries.

Warren Lewis also went over from the base of the dominant scrum and Matt Coombes scored debatably the try of the day racing in from his own half.

Moulands boot added six points to the tally in what was a confident and clinical game for the whole team.

Chard 2nd XV are next in action on March 21 when they entertain Tor II.