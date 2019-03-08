Salter stars for Honiton Hawks Under-10s

Honiton Hawks Under-10s entertained Taunton and touring team Thornbury for a three-team morning of action on a lovely spring Sunday morning.

The Hawks had a couple of players unavailable so had a squad of 11 players - Arran Hansford, Byron Chalmers, Charlie Wheeler, Harry Haysom, Harry Evans, Kyle Moore, Liam Webber, Logan Symons, Miles Salter, Taylor Prettejohn and Will Parris.

It was a pleasant change for the boys to be able to play with a dry ball on a firmer surface underfoot, which made passing and offloading easier and encouraged running rugby.

In the first game the Hawks played Taunton in an evenly matched contest where both defences were strong.

The Hawks, however, made better use of their possession and were rewarded with a 3-2 success.

In their other game, the Hawks played against Thornbury, who proved to be a tougher proposition and their aggressive defensive line speed and sharper work at the breakdown restricted the Hawks’ attacking opportunities.

The visitors were able to take advantage of numerous turnovers on their way to a 5-1 win.

The ‘Best Effort’ award went to Miles Salter this week in recognition of what have been a number of consistent performances recently.