Saturday's local rugby round-up - Honiton edged out and defeats also for Sidmouth & Exmouth

Honiton rugby action Archant

A round-up of the local rugby on the second Saturday of 2020

Honiton sit third bottom of the Western Counties West table after they were edged out by a single point in their home meeting with Wadebridge Camels who departed Allhallows with the points after a 26-25 success.

The two teams that sit below the Lacemen, Saltash and Wiveliscombe, both lost with Saltash beaten 36-10 at home by Teignmouth while Wiveliscombe went down 61-10 on their visit to St Austell.

Sidmouth suffered a seventh defeat in 15 Tribute South West One West outings, beaten 57-12 on their visit to a Hornets side that now share top spot as one of three team sat the summit! The others are Devonport Servic3es and Chew Valley.

Saltash sit seventh in the table, just 11 points behind the top three and a healthy 22 above second bottom Newent.

Withycombe were given a second 'walkover win' of the Devon One season with Dartmouth unable to raise a XV for the game at Raleigh Park. Results elsewhere in the division leave Withy now 11 points clear of Tamar Saracens, who were 12-6 home winners over OPMs while Exeter Saracens sit third, but are now a whopping 22 points adrift of Withycombe with just nine league matches to contest this season.

For Exmouth, the South West Premier woe goes on as they succumbed to a ninth defeat in 10 league games, beaten for the fourth successive time at home, going down 17-20 to a Newbury Blues side that started the day sitting below the Cockles in the table. The Berkshire side are still below Exmouth, but its all mighty tight at the foot of the table with just 10 points separating the bottom six clubs.