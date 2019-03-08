Advanced search

Super Saturday of cup final action for three local rugby teams

PUBLISHED: 18:09 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:09 19 April 2019

Honiton rugby action

Honiton rugby action

Archant

It’s a SUPER SATURDAY across the board for our local rugby teams with three East Devon-based sides in cup final action on Easter Saturday!

In something of a unique matchday we have three clubs, Exmouth, Sidmouth and Honiton all contesting finals on the dame day!

Top billing must go to Honiton who travel with a couple of coach loads of supporters – and then some – to Portsmouth where they will contest a match that will send the winners to Twickenham in May to play in the final of the National Vase!

Exmouth are in Devon Cup final action when they travel up the North Devon Link Road to face Barnstaple a side they have met twice in South West Premier rugby this season and the current score is one win each.

For Sidmouth Chiefs, it's a case of home advantage for their Devon Intermediate Cup final against Plymstock Albion Oak.

We wish all three sides well and will bring you news of how they got on here early on Saturday evening.

