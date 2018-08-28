Tyers try hat-trick as Lacemen win away to go second in the table

Honiton recorded a terrific 57-3 win on their visit to Hayle and now sit second in the Tribute Cornwall and Devon table, writes Jerry Rice.

The Lacemen made a superb start to the contest with patient build-up that eventually saw Harry Wright released and, when he put in Will Tyers, the latter crossed for the opening try.

Ollie Cave tucked away the conversion and Honiton led 7-0 – all this before a home player had touched the ball!

Hayle hit back with a penalty, but the Lacemen were quickly back onto the front foot and a good break from James Couttes, who linked well with Tyers, ended with Adam Thompson crossing under the posts.

The next score came after Steve Trenchard gathered a home clearance and, after the ball had been transferred through several pairs of hands across the field, it arrived with Tyers, who took it over the line for his second try.

For the remainder of the first half the Lacemen enjoyed near total dominance and were camped in the Hayle half.

However, there was a lack of a clinical finish in evidence, although the Honiton cause was not helped by a chest injury that forced Ben Logan out of the contest.

There was to be just one more score before the break and it arrived when Robert Price latched onto a drive from coach Hannay before crashing over from short range.

Cave converted and Honiton trooped off at half-time with a 28-3 lead.

During the interval it became clear that the injury Hannay had picked up in creating the late first-half try would prevent him continuing.

The second half saw Honiton play into a strong wind, but there’s some serious confidence in the Lacemen’s ranks and they combated the conditions by passing the ball well and, after one such forward move, Tyers cut a good line to slice his way though and score his hat-trick try. Cave converted and the score became 35-3.

The next score came after good work from Trenchard and Jake Smith prior to a ruck forming from which Josh Rice crashed over on the blindside.

A loose Hayle pass was neatly gathered by Smith, who raced in from the halfway line before a good break led by Cave ended with Thompson crossing for his second try of the game.

The final score came from a good break led by Honiton’s ‘play maker’ Alex Brooks, who moved the ball inside to the supporting Trenchard and he powered over.

This was certainly a convincing away success, but not without a price, with injuries to three key players which, it is hoped, will not prove to be too serious.

A huge positive, though, was the strength of the replacements bench, which meant that when injury struck, the likes of Watts, Bailey and Smith were able to slot in seamlessly, underlining just how the squad system should work.

If there were any areas of concern on what was a very profitable day out, it was in the set piece, and, in particular, the lineouts, which just didn’t seem to click.

Nonetheless, it was a great team effort and it’s fair to say the Ton do have some good players running about at the moment and with lots of good performances from individuals.

It was good to see Ben Small and Robert ‘Bulldog’ Price back in action. Brooks, as ever, controlled the show well and his hand kicking was spot on, but, if we have to pick a player to be named Man of the Match then that would have to be Will Tyers for his excellent finishing skills!

This Saturday (January 19) the Lacemen host Withycombe.