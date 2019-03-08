Advanced search

Vince and Bailey impress as Honioton U7s enjoy their latest action

PUBLISHED: 15:57 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 27 March 2019

Action from the Honiton U7s meeting with Taunton. Picture KIRSTY JONES

Honiton under-7s travelled into Somerset for their latest action, a Sunday morning meeting with Taunton Raptors.

With good numbers, Honiton were able to field two teams and both played really well with a good number of tries on both sides.

One of the teams, Arthur Porter, Oliver Burrough, William Bond and Oscar Sampson scored a lot of tries with young Sampson crossing the try line six times!

There were also at least four tries from Burrough, playing his best game of the season so far, and a debut try from Porter.

The other Honiton team comprised, Dylan Vince, Tom Bailey, Edie Jones, Finley Farrant and Matei Chisca, and, in their games, both Vince and Bailey showed excellent team work and both made some surging runs.

All in all, it was another fine all-round team show from the Honiton youngsters who are clearly enjoying their rugby – and all showing genuine desire to learn about the sport in game time situations.

Honiton RFC have a thriving junior section from which many youngsters learn - and enjoy - all aspects of rugby with plenty of them taking it all the way through to the senior ranks. If you would like to know more about all things Honiton RFC check out their website or Facebook page.

