Wheeler impresses as Honiton Hawks win well

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9434. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton Hawks Under-10s entertained Tiverton for their latest Sunday morning action.

The Hawks fielded a squad of 11 players: Archie Trott, Arran Hansford, Byron Chalmers, Charlie Wheeler, Harry Evans, Harry Haysom, Kyle Moore, Liam Webber, Logan Symons, Taylor Prettejohn and Will Parris.

With the Mid Devon-based visitors having similar numbers, an 8-a-side game with rolling substitutions was played.

The recent good weather had dried the pitch out significantly and it meant a good firm surface that encouraged running rugby for the youngsters.

The Hawks boys were able to impose their greater tackling intensity and line speed on the game causing their opponents no end of problems and restricting their try scoring opportunities.

This, coupled with their excellent handling, ball retention, passing and offloading in attack led to a comfortable win.

The ‘Best Effort’ award went to Charlie Wheeler this week in recognition of a number of consistent performances recently.

Young Charlie, who was new to the Hawks’ team this season, has improved his game each week.

He has shown great promise and enthusiasm and is a valuable member of the squad.