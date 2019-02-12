Honiton’s Sue Kelson scores her third hole-in-one while seniors’ captain Steve returns

Winners of the Centenary Goblets at Honiton, Vera Richardson and Harry Lawrence. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB Archant

The latest Honiton Tuesday Mixed attracted 36 entrants and the meeting also saw the playing of the monthly drawn Greensomes competition, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Whilst it was not the glorious sunny weather which enticed such a large field with the draw being made two weeks previously, the Tuesday Mixed remains a very popular event.

Taking first prize, including the Centenary Goblets, with a score of 35, were Vera Richardson and Harry Lawrence.

The minor places were decided on countback with the pairs involved all scoring 33 points.

It all left second place going to Vicki Rogers and Mike Delaney, followed by Georgie Hope-Edwards and Ken Wood, with Jan Portlock and Bob Barnes in fourth place.

However, the limelight on the day was certainly taken by Sue Kelson, who scored a coveted hole-in-one on the second hole.

Many of us never manage such an achievement, but this was Sue’s third such hole-in-one. Well done, Sue.

● Steve Butcher has recovered from his serious illness sufficiently to take up the reins as seniors’ captain.

It’s really good news for Steve and also for the senior section. Sincere thanks must go to John Pawley for continuing as captain until Steve was fit enough to take up the reins. The week’s golf competition was round seven of the Eclectic. With just two rounds remaining, Jim Wallis leads the standings with Derek Keen in second place. The scores were very close in Division One with all four places decided on countback! Peter Morgan took first place, Barrie Rogers was second, Jim Kerr finished third and Nigel Broadbent took fourth spot. All four scored 39 points and can look forward to some handicap adjustment!

It was also close in Division Two with Robert Canterbury in first place with 37 points, winning on countback from Rod Armitage, also with 37. Third, also with 37 points, was Keith Major and fourth was Bob Cleal with 33.

There were seven twos, each winning five balls. The twos were scored by Malcolm Matthews on the fourth, Jim Wallis and Peter Boehm on the 12th (this was Peter’s first competition as a senior), and, on the second hole, Mike Kent, Paul Ritchie, Tom Tunnicliffe and Rod Armitage all fired twos.