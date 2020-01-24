Sam Jukes rides fifth winner of the area point-to-point campaign

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1245-10-11SH Archant

A combination of the frost and the recent wet spell meant the very soft ground put a premium on stamina on the old Buckfastleigh racecourse, writes Granville Taylor.

The Totnes & Bridgetown Mixed Open saw the seasonal re-appearance of top hunter chaser Caid du Berlais.

Will Biddick exuded confidence on the 11-year-old, and was content to track Marcle Ridge, himself a Cheltenham hunter chase winner last May, until the second last. Once asked for his effort Biddick's mount soon bounded clear to score by five lengths.

Sam Jukes had steered Marcle Ridge into the runner-up spot behind the odds-on Caid du Berlais.

He went on to partner the quaintly named Gottagottagetaway to win the Favis of Salcombe sponsored Open Maiden before completing his double thanks to Shometheway, who took the Exeter Racecourse Intermediate. The successful 30-year-old rider also trains his two winning mounts (and Marcle Ridge) at Dimmick near Ledbury.

Although he had failed to complete the course in his previous three runs, 14-1 chance Gottagottagetaway drew right away from his pursuers down the hill to win by 12 lengths. He had decanted his owner Daniel Garlick on his last appearance at Larkhill.

Jukes rode his fifth winner of the season when the seven-year-old Presenting mare Shometheway followed up her easy Ffos Las success with another convincing performance in the Intermediate. The Presenting mare, a full sister to Marcle Ridge, runs in the familiar pink colours of her owner and breeder Clive Bennett, who also owns the property where Jukes trains in Gloucestershire.