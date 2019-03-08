Scott takes the honours in Lyme Regis March Stableford

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Stuart ‘Ted’ Scott hared out of the blocks in the Lyme Regis March Stableford as he nett birdied three of the first five holes, holding his nerve, and the score, together, to come in with a nett 70 (the only score under par) and so win Division One, writes Richard Jackman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both Tony Harley and Mark Lewis scored steadily in their nett 72 score, but, despite a gross birdie from Lewis on the last hole, he could only manage third place to Harley, who took second on countback.

Division Two was won by Sean Whelan, as he scored two gross and two nett birdies in his winning score of 71.

Countback also decided second place in Division Two as Andy Richardson and Paul Courts both finished on 72.

Courts had started the round very well with four nett birdies on the front nine, but Richardson steadily improved his round, clinching second place with a nett birdie on the tricky 17th.

The ladies’ four-ball better ball saw three pairs all tie on 39 points. Despite a wobble on holes four and five, Jane Andrews and Gilly Madill got their act together on the back nine, running up 21 points to win on countback.

Debbie Shinners and Julie Duke got themselves back into contention with four points on the fourth hole, but could only manage second place, while Kate Smith and Pat Hames racked up a phenomenal 23 points on their front nine, sadly tailing off on the back nine, but still finishing third.