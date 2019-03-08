Seaton bowl to County Trophy win over Honiton

The Seaton trio who were runners-up at the Sidmouth Bowls Club Spears Trophy meeting tgether with the Sidmouth ladies' captain. Picture CAROL SMITH Archant

There were shared honours in the Seaton Bowls Club friendly matches last week, writes Glen Elliott.

At home on Sunday, against Topsham, with both teams winning two rinks each the match honours went to the visitors with a 78-70 score line.

In this match there was a great recovery from Anne Joyner, Hillary Sunderland, Reg Pluck and Liz Wilde, who, after 10 ends, were 17-4 down, but came back after the tea break to win 30-18, something in the tea perhaps?

In the other friendly, a visit to Phear Park saw Seaton win on three of the four that helped towards an overall 58-17 success.

The top rink honours went once again to the consistent Anne Joyner, playing with Andy Ross and the 'effervescent' Carol Armitage, playing skip.

In League fixtures, Seaton Ladies Red lost their triples game at Honiton 40-37. They did however, share the rinks and there was a fine performance from Heather Hudson, Ruby Grigg and 'sparkling' Sue Dando, who won 22-16.

In the County Trophy competition, at home to Honiton, Seaton men, with a late surge, managed to secure a 76-67 win with top rink honours going t Ed Backhouse, Pierre Anton, Ken Shean and Phil Critchard.

There was a thrilling finish to the TopClub meeting with hosts Madeira. In a nail-biting conclusion, after the singles had been shared one a-piece, the fiercely contested pairs, triples and rink games were all decided on the very last end of each discipline with the home team just edging it 3-2.

There was a convincing win for Seaton in their Foxlands competition meeting with Phear Park. Seaton won overall 44-26 and a big part of that was a fine 22-6 success for the away quartet of Alan Wood, Kevin McCarthy, Peter Barradell and Terry Hurley-Smith.

In a midweek home match, the Over-60s Triples League men's A team were beaten on both rinks to ultimately lose 37-17 to a very good Exonia A team.

However, the C team continued their rampaging run of victories by winning both rinks in a 42-17 success over North Tawton. The top rink was the one of Rob Hudson, Peter Newton and 'Krafty' Ken Taylor.