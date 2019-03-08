Advanced search

Seaton bowler Terry Hurley-Smith bags double delight

PUBLISHED: 09:41 04 June 2019

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Seaton bowler Terry Hurley-Smith has reached a brace of county finals, writes Glen Elliott.

Terry first beat all the opposition that came before him in section three to reach the county finals of the singles competition and, not content with that, he then partnered Peter Barradell to reach the county finals in the men's pair's competition.

Meanwhile, Bank Holiday Monday, saw a fun day held at the club with the main event being a match between the captain's team and the vice-captain's team. Thirty-six members took part in what was a friendly triples match contested during a laughter-filled afternoon. One very pleasing aspect of the event was that it was also enjoyed by a number of the club's new members.

In the match, the captain's top rink proved to be the one of D Quiller, J Miles and L Stone whole the top rink for the vice captain was the one of H Hudson, M Tyne and C Armitage.

The Port of Bristol touring team visited on Tuesday to contest a five-rink friendly fixture. Seaton won four of the five rinks in what was a close match through, one that the home side won 79-73.

The top Seaton rink being the one of N Stone, A Nicholas, R Grigg and LAllison. Sadly, in the opening match of the County Trophy, Seaton lost emphatically to Ottery St Mary, losing three rinks to one, but there was better news from their Foxlands encounter with Axminster, a match they won overall 50-31. The one winning rink for Seaton in the Foxlands match was the one of grandmaster Ron Rowley, D Yardley, L Tooze and P Crichard.

Seaton A were involved in a top-of-the-table Over-60s Triples League clash, but they came out second best as an in-form Topsham side banked all the available points after a 48-25 success.

In the same competition, Seaton C travelled to Exmouth to take on a Phear Park side that found the visitors too hot to handle as Seaton won 48-30 to remain firmly at the top of the division.

