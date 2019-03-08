Seaton bowlers enjoy across-the-board Over-60s League success

The past week was a good one for Seaton men playing in the Over-60s Triples League, writes Glen Elliott.

The A team shared the rinks in their game at Madeira, but took the overall honours with a 38-34 score line with the top rink the one of Alan Wood, Les Tooze and Maestro Roger Woolland.

The B team entertained table-topping Tiverton West End A and they chalked up a first win of the season, defeating the Mid Devon men by seven shots with the rinks being level. Norman Stone, John Vieth and Richard Whitworth came out as top rink.

Once again, Seaton C 'took no prisoners' as they won on both rinks in their fixture at Marina where top rink honours went to Rob Hudson, Reg Pluck and 'Artful' Adrian Meakin.

However, in the Foxlands competition, Seaton lost by the narrowest of margins - a single shot at hoe and just two shots away - to a very competent Sidmouth team. In the County Trophy meeting with Feniton, the rink honours were shared at 2-2, but Feniton took the overall match, again by the narrowest of margins, at 78-77.

The Swansea and Bristol touring team had an enjoyable match in very sultry conditions on the superbly maintained green under the gaze of the town clock, playing on six rinks, winning on three and losing on three with the overall score in favour of the guests, but touring bowls is not always about winning, its about having a pleasant day in good company and a delicious cream tea.

The club team travelled for a four rink friendly up to Severalls where they lost on three rinks and overall by 86-85. In this match there was a fine display by the rink of

Pierre Anton, Debbie White, Esdre Keller and Don Yaxley.

In an away friendly at Chard, played on a very hot afternoon, Seaton fared a little better as they won on two of the rinks, drew another and lost on just one on their way to a 57-49 overall success. The top rink was the one of Rob Hudson Malcolm Carvell and Pat Whitworth and it must be reported that the hosts served up a wonderful tea!

The ladies Blue triples team at home cruised to an easy win 50-24 against Crediton Yellow, gaining all six points available with a super performance by Carol Armitage Lillian Hurley-Smith, and once again the ever consistent Pat Whitworth.