Seaton bowlers enjoy another highly successful week

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The past week was another highly successful week for Seaton bowlers, writes Glen Elliott.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the ladies county senior rinks, two teams from Seaton reached the Section Three final with the team of L Wilde,R Grigg, M Veysey and the sparkling Sue Dando, coming out winners in a nail-biting match and they will now go on to play the winners of Section Five in the next round of the competition.

A club team travelled to Bridport to play a four rink friendly where they won on all four rinks, taking the match honours 50-22. The top rink was the one of H Sunderland, P Anton, R Grigg and captain, Linda Stone, who won 50-22.

There was success also in the East of Exe Mixed League with a splendid 89-46 win over visiting Hemyock. The rinks score was 3-1 in Seaton's favour and the top rink was the one of A Mayhew, P Barradell, T Hurley-Smith. and Di Morley.

The ladies Blue triples team notched up another win at home, this time winning both rinks on their way to a 45-23 success over Feniton. In this match the top fink was the one of A Mayhew, L Hurley-Smith and M Vessey, who won 45-23.

Both of the men's triple teams also enjoyed good wins with the 'A' team winning on both rinks and overall by 59 shots to 22 at home to Heavitree with the top rink the one of A Ross, K Shean and maestro, Roger Wooland. The 'jewel in the crown' of the club, the newly formed C team, once again gained maximum points away at Hemyock on a lightning-fast green where they claimed a 51-26 win. The team remain undefeated on any rink and top the table. In their latest outing the top rink was the one of G Elliott, K Taylor and the 'artful' Adrian Deakin.

The only blot on the landscape this week is full of irony!

Budleigh Salterton visited on Thursday for a four rink friendly, and being a few players short, were loaned four by the home team. As for the end result - well, that was a 3-1 rink win and an overall eight shot success for Budleigh on what was a very light-hearted, and enjoyable game, contested on a bright sunny afternoon.

The top Seaton rink was the one of M carvel, D White, K McCarthy and R Carnell.

In her post match summing up, captain A Mayhew remarked: "Well done, to the four 'loanees', Hilary S, Carol A, Gordon M, and Glen E, for playing brilliant bowls and showing the spirit and good nature of the sport is flourishing in this fantastic seaside club."