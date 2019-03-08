Seaton bowlers enjoy more county success

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

There was more county success for Seaton bowlers last week, writes Glen Elliott. Congratulations this week to Peter Grigg, 'Kool' Kevin McCartney, and Dave Yardley for defeating a good Sidmouth team on their home turf to become the section county Unbadged triples champions.

There were also two friendlies this week resulting in a very good home win in perfect bowling weather against Nomads, 99-54, winning all four rinks as Norman Stone, David Ford, Marrion Vessey, and Maria Johnson cruised to a 33-6 win to finish as top rink.

At the other end of the scale there was a comprehensive defeat away at Axminster losing all four rinks as the visitors found it extremely difficult in adjusting to playing on the 'Axminster Carpet' (excuse the pun).

In the East of Exe League there was a fine 71-63 home win with the top rink honours going to Angie Mayhew, Peter Barradell, Terry Hurley-Smith and Di Morley, who won 22-14.

The ladies Blue triples team maintained their top of the division status with an emphatic 58-18 home win over Pinces Gardens.

The top rink in this match was the one of 'effervesecent' Carol Armitage, Maria Johnson and Pat Whitworth.

The men's triples A team travelled all the way to Oakhampton to win one rink and draw the other to win overall 41-27 with top rink of 'meastro' Roger Woolland, Peter Barradell and Terry Hurley-Smith, scoring a very creditable 25-11 win.

The B team also won one and drew one at home to Sidmouth with the overall score finishing 36 each, top rink was Peter Grigg, Bob Scull and Dave Yardley.

The C team's wonderful winning run finally came to an end against second placed Wellington in an away match that saw both teams win one rink each, but the home team came out on top 34-23. Seaton's winning rink was, Glen Elliott, Reg Pluck and Adrian Deakin.