Seaton bowlers enjoy 'record-breaking' win in the Jubilee Cup

The Seaton four of Glenn Elliott, Don Yaxley, Peter Barradell and 'Maestro' Roger Woolland, with the Victory Cup they won at Sidmouth Bowls Club. Picture SEATON BOWLS CLUB Archant

A Seaton foursome travelled to Sidmouth where they took part in the Jubilee Cup and they returned with the trophy after sealing it with a 'record-breaking' score, writes Glenn Elliott.

Seaton Bowls Club member Glenn Elliott with the Victory Cup that he and three club mates won at Sidmouth Bowls Club. Picture SBC Seaton Bowls Club member Glenn Elliott with the Victory Cup that he and three club mates won at Sidmouth Bowls Club. Picture SBC

The Jubilee Cup is contested at Sidmouth on an annual basis with seven home teams taking on seven local clubs in a bid to win the coveted trophy.

The Seaton team of Glenn Elliott, Don Yaxley, Peter Barradell and 'Maestro' Roger Woolland won the trophy with an inspired performance that saw them finish with a huge score of plus 41.

The competition was played out on two beautifully prepared greens that were a tad heavy after all the rain that fell the night before and was still falling, albeit as drizzle even as the action got underway!

The format of changing rinks and opposition every four ends, created a fresh challenge each time, the Seaton lead bowler (yours truly), was relentlessly accurate being 'magically' able to find each new line with ease, spearheading a team of very accomplished bowlers into winning 25 of the 28 banter-enriched ends. Congratulations and a hearty thank you to Sidmouth Bowling club for managing to stage the event despite the difficult conditions, and especially to the tea ladies who not only served up a delicious feast, but were adaptable and good-humoured enough to adjust to the early break as a fearsome deluge interrupted play forcing the bowlers back to the clubhouse, thank you very much ladies! (Oh, by the way, I also won a bottle of wine in the raffle, a happy bunny indeed !)

However, it had been a very different story a few days earlier when a Seaton team were thrashed 86-59 at Sidmouth in a County Trophy match, winning three out of the four rinks.

The lone Seaton winning rink was the one of Peter Newton, Pierre Anton, Ken Shean, and Phil Crichard.

The club-friendly away to Chard was very both enjoyable and competitive played in perfect bowling conditions with victories in three of the four triples to win overall 65-47. As is always the case, the Chard ladies served wonderful homemade cakes that were gratefully appreciated by the visitors. The top Seaton rink was the one of Lin Vieth, Mike Clarke and Linda Stone.

In league action, Seaton ladies Blue team continued their winning ways by beating a very good Honiton team 37-24 on their own green.

The top rink was Lillian Hurley-Smith, Marrion Vessey, and Di Morley who scored a 'hot shot' nine on the second end.

In the men's Over-60s Triples League, the C team won 49-25 away at Uffculme where they shared rinks with the top Seaton rink the one of Peter Newton, Malcolm Carvell, and Ken Taylor.

The B team travelled to Budleigh Salterton where they won on both rinks and overall by 47 shots to 24 with top rink honours going to Ed Backhouse, Peter Grigg, and Dave Yardley, who chalked up a superb 23-9 victory.