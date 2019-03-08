Seaton bowlers enjoy superb conditions for finals weekend

It was tailormade weather for the Seaton Bowls Club finals weekend, writes Glen Elliott.

The weather was extraordinarily bright as was the bowling of Ken Taylor; he lifted four trophies, including the men's pairs with grandmaster Ron Rowley.

Club vice-captain Angie Mayhew deservedly won three trophies, including the ladies' handicap against the amazing Maria Johnson.

Johnson also took home three titles, perhaps the best of which were the two wins in the open competitions.

The club's new men's champion is Phil Critchard, who also won the men's handicap, playing in his own very relaxed unique style.

The club ladies' champion is once again Pat Whitworth, who played smooth precision bowls. Maestro Roger Woolland once again won the men's two wood, struggling all weekend with an injury.

'Lovely' Liz Wilde and Di Morley cruised to victory in the ladies' pairs and Lillian Hurley-Smith dominated the ladies' three wood.