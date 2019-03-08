Seaton bowlers have another busy week

The past week was another busy one for the bowlers of Seaton, writes Glen Elliott.

In a County Trophy home meeting with Sidmouth the men won on two rinks and lost on two, but did enough across the four to win overall by 77 shots to 69.

The top rink was the one of 'Magic' Matt Tyne, D Ridd, D Yaxley and D Yardley.

Next up was a Top Club competition match away at Honiton for a contest played out on a cool June evening and the Seaton men turned in yet another almost flawless winning performance, especially the triple of Ed Backhouse, D Yaxley and L Tooze, who racked up a 22-4 winning margin.

There were some excellent results for the club's Over-60s Triples League teams with A team in action away at Pinces Gardens where they won on one rink and lost on the other, but won overall by a margin of five shots at 29-24. The top rink was the one of A Ross, K Shean and R Woolland.

The C team remain unbeaten on any rink after another sparkling performance at home to Feniton Falcons.

Both rinks had to work hard to gain victory with the triple of G Elliott, R Pluck and 'Marvellous' Malcolm Carvell, being the top performers.

There was a dogged performance from the team in the East of Exe Mixed League in their away game ay Uffculme where they fought off a late rally from the hosts to win 68-61. The top Seaton rink at Uffculme was the one of A Mayhew, P Newton, T Hurley-Smith and D Morley.

There was an interesting in-club encounter between the ladies Red and Blue teams in the Over-50s Triples League. It eventually saw the Blues come through in a see-saw affair that they won 36-30 with the top Blues rink being the one of E Keller, M Vessey and P Whitworth.

The past week also saw some vintage performances by club captain Linda Stone as she deservedly earned a place on the top rink in three matches!

First, playing with I Manchester and K McCarthy, on a beautiful afternoon at home against local rivals Axminster in a four triples friendly that Seaton won 77-61.

The following day, on a cold wet windy dismal afternoon away at Budleigh Salterton, Linda, along with M Johnson, D White, and B Scull proved too much for their opposing quartet, in a four rink friendly with the overall score in favour of the visitors at 68-43.

Finally, playing in the ladies Interclub fixture at Plymouth, Linda, with M Johnson, R Rigg and S Dando, were again top rink on a difficult green. However, and sadly, the final score of that match was a one point win for City Bus, Plymouth. As for Linda - good stuff captain - keep it up!