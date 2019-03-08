Advanced search

Seaton bowlers make Grace Matthews Top Club progress with win over Madeira

PUBLISHED: 10:36 21 May 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

In the Grace Matthews Top Club, Seaton came out on top with by four disciplines to one away at Madeira, writes Glyn Elliott.

The team were undoubtedly inspired by a very determined performance by Angie Mayhew in the two-wood singles, a contest she won 16-8.

Meanwhile, in the men's triples league, the C team once again gain banked maximum points with a 43-23 win at home to Uffculme.

In this match the top rink was the one of P Newton, R Puck, and Marvellous Malcolm!

The B team, who were also in home action, lost to Budleigh by a margin of just six shots. In this meeting the too rink was the one of D Yardley, B Scull and N Stone.

The A team were in away action and they returned from a visit to Uffculme with all the points following a 30-25 success. In Mid Devon, the top rink was the one of A Wood, P Barradell and T Hurley-Smith.

There was action last week also for the ladies with Seaton Blue 54-24 home winners over Honiton with the top Seaton rink the one of C Barradell, L Stone, and Dynamic Di Morley.

The first friendly defeat of the season befell the team on their visit to Topsham where the match was played out on what was a magnificent green. It was also a contest played in a very sociable spirit. As for the bowls, Seaton lost on two rinks, won on one and drew on the other with the match honours ended 79-70 in favour of the home side. The top Seaton rink was the one of C Anton, R Hudson, E Keller and L Tooze.

