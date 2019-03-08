Seaton bowlers suffer an 'up and down' week

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

The past week served up a mixed bag of results for Seaton bowlers, writes Glen Elliott.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two rinks; Peter Grigg, Kevin McCarthy, Don Yaxley, Dave Yardley, Roger Woolland, Ken Shean and Terry Hurley-Smith, were in Sunday action in Plymouth representing Section Three of Devon Bowls in the Coronation Cup and both rinks and now face semi-final fixtures in a couple of weeks' time.

The following day, a team travelled to Culm Vale to contest an EEML fixture and the rinks were shared 2-2, but the home team took the match honours 71-55 despite a good performance from the rink of Angie Mayhew, Don Yaxley, Terry Hurley-Smith and skip Di Morley.

Tuesday saw the men's county trophy team share the rinks 2-2 at Honiton, but go down overall 67-66. This despite some splendid bowling from Norman Stone, Alan Nicholas, Andy Ross, and that man Don Yaxley again, who ended up top rink.

Wednesday is always the men's Over-60s Triples League afternoon and both the A and B teams suffered narrow defeats, but a wonderful last end win for Ken Shean, Ron Rowley, and skip Les Tooze, enabled the A team to share rinks against top-placed Topsham Blue.

The all-conquering C team continued in style away at Phear Park winning comfortably on one rink and, despite losing on the other rink, banked six points for their efforts.

Top rink honours went to 'Rumbunctious" Rob Hudson. 'Dangerous' Dennis Ridd and 'Kool' Ken Taylor.

A Thursday meeting with visiting Chardstock saw a win for the home side with Rob Hudson, Paul Hobbs, Ann Joyner and Angie Mayhew landing a magnificent 33-12 rink success.

Later on Thursday evening, the men's County Trophy team lost their final match of the campaign, going down to a very good Feniton team.

However, they shared rink scores thanks to a superb 27-15 success for Terry Hurley-Smith, Alan Wood, Peter Grigg and Glen Elliott.

On Friday, the ladies' Over-50s team defeated visiting Ottery by four shots. The rinks were shared one each with top rink honours going to 'Effervescent' Carol Armitage, Maria Johnson and Pat Whitworth. With Ottery being the other 'challengers' for the title this latest win strengthens the Seaton cause significantly.