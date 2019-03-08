Seaton Bowls Club begin new outdoor season

Seaton Bowls Club launched a new outdoor season under clear blue skies, writes Glenn Elliott.

With the green looking resplendent after all the hard work put in through the winter months by the greenkeeping team, the new club president, Graham Thomas, delivered the traditional silver Jack and the first wood was bowled by this year's club captain Linda Stone.

After the annual ceremonies the eagerly awaited opening drive took place and, in order to accommodate all 64 participating members, the match was played over 16 ends with each team playing two ends on each rink then moving on to the next rink with a chance for a rest while sitting out for a couple of ends.

Of course, the green was perfect and a tad heavy as is usual at the beginning of the season with most players having trouble 'getting up' to the jack in the opening ends!

However, the game was played throughout in good enthusiastic spirit and thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.

Victors on the day were the team of Norman Stone, Martin Wolf, Carol Armitage and Dave Yardley with a score of plus 12.

After the on-green action, hot cross buns and a lovely cup of tea were served much to the delight of everybody on this most delectable of English days.