Seaton Bowls Club short mat singles title joy for Kevin McCarthy

PUBLISHED: 20:21 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:21 16 April 2019

Seaton Bowls Club short matbowls singles title winner Kevin McCarthy with bowls club president Graham Thomas. Picture SEATON BOWLS CLUB

Seaton Bowls Club short matbowls singles title winner Kevin McCarthy with bowls club president Graham Thomas. Picture SEATON BOWLS CLUB

Seaton Bowling Club held their short mat singles and pairs finals, writes Linda Stone.

Seaton Bowls Club short mat bowls pairs winners Lilian and Terry Hurley-Smith with bowls club president Graham Thomas. Picture SEATON BOWLS CLUB

The pairs final was between Kevin McCarthy, who played with Ian Manchester, against Lilian and Terry Hurley-Smith.

After what had been a fairly close start to the contest, Lilian and Terry pulled away, establishing a good lead, and it all ended with Kevin and Ian being unable to catch them.

After a break for the annual general meeting of the winter section of the club, the singles final was then played between Kevin McCarthy and Lilian Hurley-Smith.

Lilian started strongly and kept the lead throughout the game.

Going into the final end the score was 13-12 to Lilian. Kevin got his four woods close to the jack and Lilian was unable to move them, resulting in a last end success for Kevin, who took the overall honours by 16 shots to 13.

The cups were presented to the winners and runners-up by the club president Graham Thomas.

