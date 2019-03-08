Seaton C continue their dominance in the Over-60s League

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There was more success last week for Seaton C in their Exeter and District Over-60s League campaign, writes Glen Elliott.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team won a 10th successive match and banked another 'maximum' haul of eight points with victory over visiting Broadclyst.

The top rink was the one of Glen Elliott, 'Dynamic' Dennis Ridd and Adrian Deakin racked up a massive 41-9 score line while the rink of Peter, Malcolm and Ken came back from 12-3 down to win 18-13, thus preserving the teams proud season-long record of not losing any rinks.

The C team remain top of their table and there was a fine 40-31 home win for Seaton A in their meeting with Ottery St Mary.

The rink honours went to Roger Wolland, Ron Rowley and Les Tooze. Unfortunately, the 'B' team lost their tough away game at Madeira.

In the County Trophy, Seaton men ground out a fiercely fought 84-76 win at home to Ottery St Mary, winning on 3 rinks.

The top rink was the one of Ed Backhouse, Glen Elliott, Ron Rowley and Phil Critchard.

The ladies triples Blue team had a storming 47-17 win away against second in the table Sidmouth. The top rink comprised; Esdre Keller, Linda Stone and Di Morley.

In the Grace Matthews ladies Top Club competition, away at Madiera, Seaton won four of the five disciplines to progress to the next round.

There was a shot difference of eight in the two friendlies played last week. First up, a visit to Exonia saw the team go down by eight shots in a four rink contest.

Seaton's lone winning rink was the one of Christine Anton, Ian Manchester, Malcolm Carvell and Peter Grigg.

The team then travelled to Mid Devon to meet Tiverton Park where they shared the four rinks 2-2, but won overall by eight shots in a match played in a good light-hearted spiri.

The Seaton rink honours went to Hilary Sunderland, Lisa Tyne, Matt Tyne and Maria Johnson.

Last, but certainly not least for this latest report, there's yet another Seaton county success story to report. Warmest congratulations go to Sue Banwell-Moore, Kevin McCartney and Dave Yardley who have reached the final of the county mixed triples competition.