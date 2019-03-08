Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Seaton C continue their dominance in the Over-60s League

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 09 July 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

There was more success last week for Seaton C in their Exeter and District Over-60s League campaign, writes Glen Elliott.

The team won a 10th successive match and banked another 'maximum' haul of eight points with victory over visiting Broadclyst.

The top rink was the one of Glen Elliott, 'Dynamic' Dennis Ridd and Adrian Deakin racked up a massive 41-9 score line while the rink of Peter, Malcolm and Ken came back from 12-3 down to win 18-13, thus preserving the teams proud season-long record of not losing any rinks.

The C team remain top of their table and there was a fine 40-31 home win for Seaton A in their meeting with Ottery St Mary.

The rink honours went to Roger Wolland, Ron Rowley and Les Tooze. Unfortunately, the 'B' team lost their tough away game at Madeira.

In the County Trophy, Seaton men ground out a fiercely fought 84-76 win at home to Ottery St Mary, winning on 3 rinks.

The top rink was the one of Ed Backhouse, Glen Elliott, Ron Rowley and Phil Critchard.

The ladies triples Blue team had a storming 47-17 win away against second in the table Sidmouth. The top rink comprised; Esdre Keller, Linda Stone and Di Morley.

In the Grace Matthews ladies Top Club competition, away at Madiera, Seaton won four of the five disciplines to progress to the next round.

There was a shot difference of eight in the two friendlies played last week. First up, a visit to Exonia saw the team go down by eight shots in a four rink contest.

Seaton's lone winning rink was the one of Christine Anton, Ian Manchester, Malcolm Carvell and Peter Grigg.

The team then travelled to Mid Devon to meet Tiverton Park where they shared the four rinks 2-2, but won overall by eight shots in a match played in a good light-hearted spiri.

The Seaton rink honours went to Hilary Sunderland, Lisa Tyne, Matt Tyne and Maria Johnson.

Last, but certainly not least for this latest report, there's yet another Seaton county success story to report. Warmest congratulations go to Sue Banwell-Moore, Kevin McCartney and Dave Yardley who have reached the final of the county mixed triples competition.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyez Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Many hands make light work as garden centre help scouts move beds

Members of the scout working part with Combe Garden Centre and Combe Estate staff pose with the finished beds. Picture: 1st Sid Vale Scouts

Pub’s pig race goes the whole hog for charity

Lined up at the starting gate for the pig race. Picture: Simon Page

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyez Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Many hands make light work as garden centre help scouts move beds

Members of the scout working part with Combe Garden Centre and Combe Estate staff pose with the finished beds. Picture: 1st Sid Vale Scouts

Pub’s pig race goes the whole hog for charity

Lined up at the starting gate for the pig race. Picture: Simon Page

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton C continue their dominance in the Over-60s League

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook United Youth settle into their new home

Goal!

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyez Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Pod of dolphins joins Exmouth RNLI in Lyme Bay

Dolphins swimming alongside the Exmouth RNLI lifeboat. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

First steps taken to make Ottery a dementia friendly town

Roger Giles mayor of Ottery Town Council joined The King's School students and members of Ottery Help Scheme in a session learning how to be a dementia friend. Picture: Ottery Help Scheme
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists