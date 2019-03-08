Seaton end season with five-shot win against strong Ilminster team

Bowls.

In the final friendlies of the season, the club won away against a very strong team at IIminster by just five shots with top rink honours going to "Gentleman" Andy Ross and his team of Mike Clarke, Rob Hudson and "effervescent" Carol Armitage, writes Glen Elliott.

In the away tie at Chardstock, the club won by 16 shots having taken three of the four rinks with top rink of "Super" Steve White, Chris Anton, Peter Grigg and Dave Yardley.

There were a couple of defeats, including one away against local rivals Lyme Regis, though by only two shots having shared the rinks two each with a good performance by Peter Newton, Rod Armitage, "lovely" Liz Wilde and "Maestro" Roger Wolland winning 25-15 as top rink.

The other loss was at home against Ottery St Mary, who inflicted a drubbing with a superb performance of bowling winning on three rinks but kindly allowing Seaton a draw on the other rink thanks to the efforts of Kathleen Manley, Mick Brown, Pierre Anton, and Dave Yardley.

In the final match of the season, there was success on all four rinks and an overall points win of 106-50 with top rink of Margaret Nicholas, Matt Tyne, Angie Mayhew, and Les Tooze scoring a wonderful 39-7 victory.

The club has had a very good year, winning 25 of 32 friendlies played.

All of them in good spirit and light-hearted banter as becomes the very nature of the game.

I'm sure I speak for all the club members in thanking both captain Linda and vice-captain Angie for all their efforts throughout the summer by making everything run so smoothly,

Also many thanks to Peter and Terry for all their dedicated and often unappreciated hard work as greenkeepers along with all the bar staff, led by Graham, not forgetting the catering team led by Norman, Ruby and Margaret.

To Dennis and Alysia for making the Friday night social evening a huge success and raising a lot of money for the clubhouse redevelopment fund, and lastly to the club juggler who bowled a few good woods here and there.