Seaton ladies storm into semi-finals of Top Club competition

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM August 12, 2022
Seaton Bowling Club ladies Top Club team

Seaton's ladies celebrate their success in the Top Club competition - Credit: Seaton BC

Seaton Bowling Club's ladies had a very convincing win over Barnstaple in the Grace Matthews competition.

Angie Mayhew produced a brililant performance in the two-wood singles, while Marian Vessey, Lin Allison and Pat Whitworth were sublime in the triples.

The match hinged on the win in the pairs by Liz Wilde and Lilian Hurley-Smith, who played confident, determined bowls.

Ruby Grigg, Margaret Nicholas, Joy Hawkins and Linda Stone earned a hard-fought draw in the fours to help send Seaton through to the semi-finals.

Men's A team skip Terry Hurley-Smith played some beautiful matchwinning bowls in both of their home matches.

He combined with Ron Rowley and Glen Elliott in a rearranged fixture against Heavitree, then joined forces with team captain Mike Macalpine and Peter Barradale - who was playing his last match for the club before moving to Scotland - in their match against Tiverton West End.

In the East of Exe fixture against Cullompton, Paul Hobbs, Pierre Anton, Joy Hawkins and skip Lillian Hurley-Smith showed strong resilience to come out as the top rink as the home team cruised to a comfortable victory.

*Feniton Bowling Club enjoyed an excellent week in the men's over-60s league.

The Hawks won on both rinks against Hemyock for a 41-35 victory, thanks to G Phillips, P Bright and K Lovering (17-12) and D Sanders, J Holmes and A Smith (24-23).

And the Eagles also won on both rinks to beat Heavitree 42-20 as D Downs, D Coyne and D Conbeer (25-7) and JQ Navarro, L Ley and R Clarke (17-13) combined.

The mixed team lost 75-70 to Exeter St Thomas in a friendly, despite rink wins from R Hoffman, D Bowden, R Lovering and D Coyne (20-14) and D Sanders, A Coyne, J Smith and A Smith (21-16).

*Honiton beat Dursley 111-103 in a friendly, postponed in 2020 due to Covid.

Their top rink was H Chambers, M Fowler, C Morfey and T Dredge, who won 28-5.

M Critchley, D Courtney, H Chambers and A Dredge combined for a 22-17 win in their 63-58 East of Exe League success over Hemyock.

And the Honiton Honeybees won their Ladies Triples League match against Chardstock (36-25) as J Mackintosh, A Hillyear and B Maynard (19-12) took top honours.

A mixed friendly at Bridport ended in a 74-48 loss after M Critchley, C Armitage and G Osborne earned a 15-15 draw.

But R Rogers, S Rolfe and M Sheen won 21-11 in a 75-58 home victory over Bradninch.

