Seaton four win the Sidmouth Jubilee Trophy

The Seaton four with the Sidmouth Jubilee Cup after their win in the annual competition. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB Archant

Last Friday afternoon we held our annual men's invitation game, writes Carol Smith.

The Jubilee Trophy is where we invite seven teams from East Devon and East Dorset to play against seven Sidmouth teams .

Having seven teams it means playing 28 gruelling ends as you play each visiting team over fur ends - a normal game would only be 21 ends.

It was a very blustery afternoon with one big downpour (we realise this was much needed, but did it have to be on this particular day!).

The rain forced everyone to retire to the clubhouse for an early tea and what a superb tea it was too! Many thanks must go to Anita Mason, our outdoor catering guru, with the help of Karen, Susie and Jill, from the outdoor committee. The bar was superbly manned by Wendy and David.

This years Trophy winners were a team from Seaton Bowls Club who secured the trophy with a massive new record score in the competition of plus 41!

The top Sidmouth team was Ray Tallent, Ray Gray, Stewart Thomson and skip John Mason finished with a score of plus 13.