Seaton ladies crowned Over-50s Division One champions with two games to play

Seaton's triumphant triples team; Maria Johnson (lead), Pat Whitworth (number 2) and Di Morley (skip Archant

Seaton ladies' Blue team have been crowned champions of the Over-50s League Division One with two games still to be played, writes Glenn Elliott.

The ladies sealed the divisional top honour with an excellent home win over Sidmouth Yellow with the top rink being the one of Di Morley, Lillian Hurley- Smith, and Chris Barradell, the latter playing her first game of the season after a long injury - it's wonderful to see you back Chris!

There were also celebrations for the men's C team after they secured divisional champions in the Exeter & District Over-60s Triples League.

This was a team formed prior to the season and not only did they win a divisional honour at the first time of asking, but they also recorded the highest shot difference in the whole league!

Promotion to the next division is well earned and they will have to shoulder high expectations of more of the same next year!

In the same competition, the men's A team finished a very creditable third in the top division, playing, at times, sublime bowls including being the only team to take a rink from the otherwise 100 per cent record of the champions Topsham.

Unfortunately, the B team found life a tad difficult in Division Two, but they will hope to relight their fires in Division Three next season.

In the EEML the club finished second in the league with a well-earned draw at home against a very good Wellington team, winning on two rinks, drawing on one and losing the fourth with an overall score of 63 shots each.

Top rink honours for Seaton went to Ruby Grigg, Andy Ross, Linda Stone and Dave Yardley.

The ladies team reached their first-ever semi-final in the Grace Matthews Top Club competition, but sadly suffered defeat despite putting up a spirited fight against a strong Kings Club, Torquay in a match played ay Madeira.

A four rink friendly at Chardstock saw Seaton win on three rinks and overall by 89-73. The top rink was the one of 'Super' Steve White, Chris Anton Peter Grigg and Dave Yardley.

On a really hot muggy afternoon at Phear Park, there was success on three of four triples and overall at 67-51.

In what was a thoroughly enjoyable game against very amicable opposition the top rink honours went to 'Super' Steve White, Andy Ross, and Angie Mayhew.

The club played hosts to touring team Brookfield Electric Bowling Club, Leicester and won all four rinks and overall, 102-63, with the top rink once again including that 'Super' Steve White, this time playing with Norman Stone, Lillian Hurley-Smith and Di Morley.

The club's annual carnival drive raised £210 for the Seaton Carnival committee.

The top rink at the drive was the one of Steve Potter, Matt Tyne, Don Yaxley and Maria Johnson being presented with the trophy by the Carnival Princess.

The Perham Trophy was won this year by the team of Peter Grigg, Hillary Sunderland, Ed Backhouse and Sue Mathews, who competed against 40 other club members enjoying a fabulous day of bowls with a wonderful tea created by the clubs very talented catering team.