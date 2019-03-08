Seaton ladies into Grace Matthews section three quarter-finals

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The past week was a quiet one for the Seaton Bowls Club players, writes Glen Elliott.

The reason for the quiet week was the high winds that caused significant disruption to the fixture lost, with only a few of the scheduled matches being played.

There was a narrow win in a four rink friendly away at Bridport where, after sharing the rinks, it was the visiting side who took the honours with a seven shot, 79-72 success.

The top rink was the one of Norman Stone, Margaret Nicholas, Ruby Grigg, and Dave Yardley. There was also action for the ladies' team, who won by three rinks to two in their Grace Matthews Trophy match away at Honiton.

The win sees Seaton ladies into the section three quarter-finals.

There was home action with the club's internal competitions reaching the quarter-final stages even though many of the matches over the past week were contested in the blustery conditions.