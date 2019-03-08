Seaton men enjoy fine run of results in the Over-60s Triples League

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

All three Seaton Bowls Club teams continue to do well in the Exeter and District Over-60s Triples league, writes Glenn Elliott.

The A team were in action at Heavitree where they won 45-27 and so gained seven points for their efforts.

Top rink honours in Exeter went to Roger Woolland, Ron Rowley, and Les Tooze, with a comfortable 26-7 success.

The B team were 45-32 home winners over Culm Vale A, banking eight points, with top rink honours going to Mike Clarke, John Vieth, and Roy Carnell.

It was seven points banked for the C team as they won their home match 40-27 with the top rink being Peter Newton, Reg Pluck and Adrian Deakin.

The winning formula was also present with the ladies Blue triples team as they won 47-33 away at Feniton where rink honours went to Esdre Keller, Maria Johnson and Linda Stone.

In a club-friendly at Taunton, Seaton won on three rinks and lost on one in what was a relaxed enjoyable game with a very close finish as Seaton just edged the contest by three shots at 86-83.

Top rink honours at Taunton went to Pat Hobbs, Ruby Grigg, Kevin McCarthy, and the sparkling Sue Dando.

It was not all success for Seaton teams though as the club had a County Trophy match at Madeira which was always going to be a tough task and so it proved as the home side won three rinks to one. Seaton took the opportunity to blood three new players into this high level of competition with Alan Edwards, Rod Armitage and Gordon Manley all accrediting themselves well against top-class opposition. Seaton's one winning rink was the one of Glen Elliott, Adrian Deakin, Peter Barradell, and Terry Hurley-Smith, who managed to defeat Madeira's top quartet, who been unbeaten before their meeting with the Seaton four!