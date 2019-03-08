Seaton net 'derby honours' - wins too for Chardstock, Feniton, Upottery and Axminster - Tolchards Devon League round-up from match day 13 fixtures

The view from the scorebox at Newton Poppleford CC. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

The big East Devon 'derby' on matchday 13 of the Tolchards Devon League B Division campaign ended very much in favour of hosts Seaton as Kilmington were beaten by a margin of 90 runs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Newton Poppleford's CC ground as Sidmouth III take on Bradninch II. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Action from Newton Poppleford's CC ground as Sidmouth III take on Bradninch II. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

It all means that Seaton, who have four games remaining in their campaign, stay top and sit 30 points clear in terms of the race for a place to play in next season's second tier of the Devon League.

Batting first, Seaton were led to 213-8 by another splendid Matt Hewer innings of 73. Ryan Dawe (28) and Josh Cann (24), the latter back playing again after bagging a nasty injury playing football for Dunkeswell Rovers at the end of the ;past football season, made telling contributions. Then, it was over to the bowlers as Ben Libby claimed 4-21 and Joel Seward, 2-7 as Kilmington were bundled out for 128.

On a 'disappointing' day for Kilmington, skipper Brett Garner claimed 3-34 with the ball while Ollie Reed top scored with the bat with his knock of 24.

In C Division East Whimple suffered a narrow 18 run defeat on their visit to Braunton where the home side batted first and closed on 218. The new ball honours for Whimple, went to father-and-son Lee and Kalann Nessling and it was Nessling senior who topped the returns with his 3-44 from nine. Sam Jefferson, on as second change, returned figures of 3-58 from nine over and the other wicket takers were; Matt Richards (2-25), Kalann Nessling(1-22) and Cameron Kidd (1-63).

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

The Whimple run chase was hit by the loss of Kevin Thompson, trapped leg before with the score on two, but skipper Ben Silk joined Nathan Kidd and they got their side right back into the contest with a partnership of 61 before Silk (15) became the second wicket down. Fourteen runs later Cameron Kidd fell for 13, but then Sam Jefferson joined opener Kidd and they took the game back to the hosts, taking the reply to 134 when Jefferson fell for 27. Oli Wellesley was next man in - and out - as he was run out for 13 with the total then 152-5. However, while Kidd was still there Whimple were very much 'in the game', but, when he was sixth man out, fell for, stumped for a superb 83, the odds fell back in favour of the home team. The tail wagged, but only to an all out total of 200 with Kalann Nessling the final wicket to fall, caught for eight, leaving last man Matt Richards the not out batsman on nought.

There was a tremendous win for Chardstock in D Division East as they inflicted only a third defeat on table-topping Clyst St George and boosted their own promotion hopes - seeing off the Bohea Field men by a margin of 60 runs.

Batting first, Chardstock suffered the early loss of opener Edward Pyman, caught without troubling the scorers, but they recovered to an all out score of 195 in 43.5 overs. Steve Allsopp top scored with a 110-ball, eight boundary 63 and the 'best of the rest' from the home batsmen was a knock of 40 from Tom Warren.

Clyst St George, who have in their ranks as their opening batsmen the entire Tolchards League leading run scorer this season in Sam Read, got off to a terrific start in the run chase.

However, with young Read just seven runs short of reaching 1,000 league runs before the end of July - he was caught by Edward brown off Nick Taylor for 63 and the visitors were 92-1.

The loss of Read was crucial for the visitors then slipped to 119-6 and could not recover as they bowled out for 139 in just 31.4 overs. It was second change Gary Larcombe who orchestrated the downfall of the table-toppers as he claimed a 'fivefer', finishing with figures of 5-17 from nine overs! Nick Taylor (2-39), James Pyman (2-52) and Richard Pyman (1-11) were other wicket takers.

In the same division, Feniton all-rounder Jack Tucker had a fine day with both bat and ball as Feniton beat hosts Clyst Hydon by 114 runs. Batting first, it was Tucker who top scored with a knock of 85 from the number five berth as Feniton closed on 300-6 from their 45 overs.

Tucker's splendid knock apart, the other main contributions came from Mark Russell (40), John Buckland (32no) and Alex Frankpitt (25).

Tucker then took the new ball and proceeded to claim 3-27 from 8.1 overs as the home side were bowled out for 186 in 33.1 overs. The other Feniton wicket takers were; Mark Russell (2-18), Adrian Pullin (2-38), Jon Pyle (1-14) and Sam Vincent (1-21).

Upottery were 104 run winners when they hosted Kentisbeare, a victory that sees the Glebe Park men sitting in a promotion spot with five games - and 100 points - to play for.

Jack Larcombe (95) and Matt Broom (91) made sure that Upottery posted a healthy total of 264-4 and then Paul Wakefield (4-28) and James Mitchum (2-17) combined to bowl the visiting side out for 160.

Honiton suffered a three wicket defeat on their D Division East visit to Sampford Peverell and Tiverton despite a superb all-round effort from skipper James Pickard.

Batting first in Mid Devon, Pickard top scored with 85 and Kev Kelly chipped in with 32 as Honiton were bowled out for 185, but that was not sufficient to see them to a much-needed win as the home side got home with three wickets and nine balls to spare.

Pickard was the pick of his side's bowlers with a return of 3-33 from eight and the other wicket takers were; Ian Kelly (2-23), Kev Kelly (1-45) and Adam Holmes (1-11).

Axminster claimed a five wicket win over Thorverton 2nds and now require just 56 more points fro the five games (100 points) remaining in the E Division season to move up a division next year.

Visiting Thorverton opted to bat first and were bowled out for 160 on 37.3 overs. First change Dominic Goodhew (3-26), Dave Hayball (2-12), Wayne Jenkins (2-35), Robin Ellis (1-25) and Alex Wraight (1-32) claimed the wickets.

In the run chase, Axminster lost Andrew Guppy (14) with the total on 28, but then skipper Paul Miller joined Karl Hurst and the pair took the score to 116 before Hurst fell for an 89-ball 65, hitting no fewer than 13 fours in his innings.

Three more home wickets were lost with the fall of Brad Conway (3), Ben Webb (5) and Dominic Goodhew (2), but, crucially skipper Miller was not form moving and he was still there, unbeaten on 49, as the Axemen chalked up a 10th success of the league campaign.