Budding Andy Murrays get involved with Seaton open day

Seaton Tennis Club Open Day. Picture SEATON TENNIS CLUB Archant

Seaton Tennis Club has just held its British Tennis Association sponsored Open Day.

Approximately 40 youngsters attended during the morning session and took part in lots of free coaching and fun activities lead by head coach Dave Taylor and his team of assistants.

In the afternoon it was the turn of the adults to join in and try tennis for free!

If you missed out and you're interested, get in touch at seatontennis@gmail.com.

There is an extensive junior coaching programme during the week and club membership starts at just £13 per annum for juniors.

Adult non-members, beginners and 'Rusty Racquets' are welcome to just turn every Saturday from 2-5pm. to give it a go for just £3 with no commitment to join.

You don't even need your own racquet!