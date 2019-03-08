Seaton Parkrun latest - Diane Newton completes her 50th Parkrun - on her 70th birthday

AVR's Lee Moran won the latest Seaton Parkrun in a time of 18:20, writes Dave Mutter.

Adam Hennessey of Honiton RC, took second place in 18:51 and Alex Almond of Huntingdonshire AC, was third in 19:27.

Ellen Keast was the first female in 21:05 followed by AVR's Chloe Burridge in 22:21 and Rachael Moss 22:49.

Away from the speed merchants, Diane Newton ran her 50th Parkrun - on her 70th birthday.

She was well supported by lots of AVRs including Janet Cullum, Lesley Adams, Jane Bennett, Janette Mack and Julie Haines along with son, Edward and daughter-in-law, Julia.

Diane reports that it was a slow run very much hampered by the two helium balloons tied to her belt!

Luckily, the balloons did serve the purpose of keeping other runners at bay as they had a tendency to swing around and smack them in the face!