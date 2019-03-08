Seaton Parkrun PB for Lee Moran while Emmett and Staddon run well at Bath

AVR duo Duncan Staddon (left) and Terry Emmett at the Bath Half Marathon. Picture AVR Archant

AVR members have been busy throughout March and seeing action across the country, writes Carol Austin.

With Storm Gareth still playing havoc across the region, it was amazing that 211 runners, including 29 AVRs, took part in the 123rd Seaton Parkrun on Saturday.

The ferocious wind made running west incredibly tough. First finisher was AVR’s Simon Dimmock in 18:26 with Lee Moran coming in third in a personal best of 18:59 after Honiton RC’s Adam Hennessey.

Rupert Pady also secured a PB of 21:29. Lee recorded the highest AVR age graded result of 71.91 per cent.

While many were battling the hills and bogs of the Grizzly, Diane Newton travelled to London to take part in the Big Vitality Half Marathon along with 15,000 other runners.

The course ran through the Borough of Tower Hamlets, taking in the mile-long Limehouse Link tunnel to Canary Wharf before winding its way back through the city and over Tower Bridge, to finish at the iconic Cutty Sark in Greenwich.

The race was won by Mo Farah in an amazing new PB of 1:01:15. Diane’s time was understandably just a little slower, finishing in 2:30:18, having been slightly hampered by the gale force winds, which at one point blew her completely off her feet.

● Wayne Trump and Jonathan Day took part in The Exmouth Sprint Aquathlon, the second in a series of four aquathlons organised by Exeter Tri Club.

The sprint aquathlon comprises a 600m pool swim (24 lengths) and a 5K run. Wayne finished 22nd in 31.39 (12.39 ,19.08) while Jonathan was 34th in 34.16 (14:55, 19:21) out of a total of 47 finishers.

Terry Emmett and Duncan Staddon headed up to run the Bath Half Marathon on Sunday with both smashing their half marathon personal bests.

Duncan finished in 105th in 1:17.59 while Terry was 139th overall in 1:19.20 - both very creditable performances in a very big field of more than 15,000 runners.