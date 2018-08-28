Advanced search

Seaton Parkrun sees new PBs for first three home

PUBLISHED: 11:03 16 January 2019

The first three home at the latest Seaton Parkrun all netted new personal best times, writes Dave Mutter.

First home was Chet Gillespie, winning in a time of 17:11.

Next home was Simon Dimmock of Liss RC, 17:50, and third home was Stuart Gold, 19:06.

The first female over the line was Ellen Keast, 21:42. Rachael Moss was second and AVR’s Louise Tucker was third in a time of 22:15.

A magnificent 277 runners had a go at the event and it is open to all and families are encouraged.

It’s a 5k run in terms of the distance and begins at 9am on Seaton seafront every Saturday. It is free to enter and there is always a terrific atmosphere at the event.

See www.parkrun.org.uk for more details.

● The first three home in the AVR January Senior Handicap all bettered their own personal best times.

First across the line was Fran Hodson in a time of 25:16. Rob Collier, 20:57, was second and third was Matt Dominey in a time of 24:19.

As this was the first race of a new series, Fran now tops the rankings with 22 points.

In second place it is Rob [Collier], with 21 points and third is Matt [Dominey], with 20 points.

