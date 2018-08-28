Seaton Parkrun sees new PBs for first three home

The first three home at the latest Seaton Parkrun all netted new personal best times, writes Dave Mutter.

First home was Chet Gillespie, winning in a time of 17:11.

Next home was Simon Dimmock of Liss RC, 17:50, and third home was Stuart Gold, 19:06.

The first female over the line was Ellen Keast, 21:42. Rachael Moss was second and AVR’s Louise Tucker was third in a time of 22:15.

A magnificent 277 runners had a go at the event and it is open to all and families are encouraged.

It’s a 5k run in terms of the distance and begins at 9am on Seaton seafront every Saturday. It is free to enter and there is always a terrific atmosphere at the event.

See www.parkrun.org.uk for more details.

● The first three home in the AVR January Senior Handicap all bettered their own personal best times.

First across the line was Fran Hodson in a time of 25:16. Rob Collier, 20:57, was second and third was Matt Dominey in a time of 24:19.

As this was the first race of a new series, Fran now tops the rankings with 22 points.

In second place it is Rob [Collier], with 21 points and third is Matt [Dominey], with 20 points.