Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Seaton Parkrun success for AVR’s Eleanor Wood

PUBLISHED: 10:24 11 January 2019

Running

Running

Archant

There have been some notable AVR performances at recent Parkruns, writes Dave Mutter.

The final Saturday of December, at the Seaton Parkrun, Eleanor Wood recorded a massive 90.16 per cent age grade, third woman, in 21.31, putting her amongst the top age grade finishers nationally that week.

Also at Seaton, Ron Seward recorded a new PB of 22:57 as did Ragnhild Korda Richards, 24:20, Susan Wall, 26:29, and Maxine Sweetman, 31:11.

On New Year’s Day, Carol Austin recorded a new age grade PB at Bideford Parkrun of 80.15 per cent and Angela Kerr completed her 50th Parkrun at Tamar Lakes. At the January 5, Seaton Parkrun, Janet Cullum recorded a very impressive first place 80.59 per cent age grade and a new PB of 25:56. Matt Hewer was first man on age grade, 71.97 per cent in 18:58 and was also third finisher. Sam Tooze recorded a significant PB of 26:01 and Paul Lloyd ran his 50th Parkrun.

Most Read

Seaton Mayor resigns

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Lyme husband and wife die within hours of each other

Dolly Canfield

An old head on young shoulders: The Herald speaks to Honiton gymnast Emily Lee

Honiton gymnast Emily Lee. Picture: Callum Lawton

Brexit poll at Lyme Regis

The Brexit-ometer at Lyme Regis. Picture Belinda Bawden

Millwey Rise lose manager and star player but battle well in narrow defeat at Elmore

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town duo feature in top four of Eastern Division ‘Golden Boot’ race

Lyme Regis Texas Scramble success for lady captain Kathy Briggs and her team

Golf club and ball

Seaton Parkrun success for AVR’s Eleanor Wood

Running

Seaton nurse stole £47,000 from boyfriend’s parents

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Ottery St Mary latest - Can the Otters make it 10 straight wins this Saturday?

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7866. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists