Seaton Parkrun success for AVR’s Eleanor Wood

Running Archant

There have been some notable AVR performances at recent Parkruns, writes Dave Mutter.

The final Saturday of December, at the Seaton Parkrun, Eleanor Wood recorded a massive 90.16 per cent age grade, third woman, in 21.31, putting her amongst the top age grade finishers nationally that week.

Also at Seaton, Ron Seward recorded a new PB of 22:57 as did Ragnhild Korda Richards, 24:20, Susan Wall, 26:29, and Maxine Sweetman, 31:11.

On New Year’s Day, Carol Austin recorded a new age grade PB at Bideford Parkrun of 80.15 per cent and Angela Kerr completed her 50th Parkrun at Tamar Lakes. At the January 5, Seaton Parkrun, Janet Cullum recorded a very impressive first place 80.59 per cent age grade and a new PB of 25:56. Matt Hewer was first man on age grade, 71.97 per cent in 18:58 and was also third finisher. Sam Tooze recorded a significant PB of 26:01 and Paul Lloyd ran his 50th Parkrun.