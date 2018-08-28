Advanced search

Seaton Parkrun success for Chard RRC’s Wayne Loveridge

PUBLISHED: 13:16 31 January 2019

The latest Seaton Parkrun was won by Chard RRC’s Wayne Loveridge in a time of 17:21, which saw him finish over a minute faster than the second runner, writes Dave Mutter.

Honiton RC’s Adam Hennessey was second in a time of 18:29 and third place went to Rob Smyth, with his time being 18:51.

Ellen Keast was the first female home, finishing in 1:51, with Joanna Hawkins of Pure Endurance Triathletes the second female in 23:33.

The third female home was Chard RRC’s Maria Wadey in a time of 24:35.

