Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Seaton sport the last remaining unbeaten record in the East Devon & District Short Mat Bowls League

PUBLISHED: 12:09 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 04 March 2019

Short mat bowls generic picture

Short mat bowls generic picture

Archant

The East Devon and District Short Mat Bowls Evening League Division One title race looks like going down to the wire.

Just two points separate the top three teams with Sidbury A and Uffculme both having banked 22 points – though Sidbury A have played one game fewer than Uffculme. In third place, also with a game in hand on the second placed side, are Seaton.

Upottery are the ‘best of the rest’ with 17 points from 15 games so far.

In the Afternoon League, Division One, Upottery hold a two point lead, and they have played a game fewer than second placed Sidford Blue.

In Division Two it’s also tight, though Seaton, who sport the leagues one last remaining season-long unbeaten record, look to be in pole position as they share the same number of points as current leaders Hemyock who have played two games more than them.

Latest tables

Evening League

Division 1 P W D L SD GW Pts

Sidbury A 15 10 2 3 294 82 22

Uffculme 16 10 2 4 145 79 22

Seaton 15 9 2 4 67 63 20

Upottery 15 8 1 6 218 70 17

Colyton 15 8 1 6 15 66 17

Beer 15 6 4 5 145 65 16

Ottery St Mary 16 4 6 6 -168 56 14

Musbury 15 6 2 7 -76 51 14

West Hill 16 5 1 10 -79 55 11

Sidbury B 14 2 3 9 -251 40 7

Awliscombe 14 2 2 10 -310 37 6

Afternoon League

Division 1 P W D L SD GW Pts

Upottery 10 7 2 1 209 54 16

Sidford Blue 11 6 2 3 58 52 14

St Teresa’s 10 4 2 4 -2 41 10

Colyton 9 4 2 3 61 36 10

Seaton Blue 10 3 2 5 48 38 8

Chard 9 4 0 5 -40 32 8

Colyton B 9 1 0 8 -334 19 2

Afternoon League

Division 2 P W D L SD GW Pts

Hemyock 10 6 1 3 244 50 13

Seaton Yellow 8 5 3 0 127 41 13

Awliscombe 10 5 2 3 220 53 12

Musbury 10 3 3 4 -81 35 9

Combe St Nicholas 10 4 0 6 1 39 8

Chard Blue 9 4 0 5 -315 24 8

Seaton Green 9 1 1 7 -196 22 3

Most Read

Loss-making Trinity House store to close

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

Beer rebranded as ‘Devon’s best kept secret’

Members of Beer Coastal Community Team with the new Beer village logo. Picture Karin Frewin

Beer grandmother scoops £30,000 lottery win

Winner Mary Hawker with Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier. Picture Postcode Lottery

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Webb stars as Millwey Rise net deserved point at St Martins

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Loss-making Trinity House store to close

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

Beer rebranded as ‘Devon’s best kept secret’

Members of Beer Coastal Community Team with the new Beer village logo. Picture Karin Frewin

Beer grandmother scoops £30,000 lottery win

Winner Mary Hawker with Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier. Picture Postcode Lottery

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Webb stars as Millwey Rise net deserved point at St Martins

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Beer Albion and Seaton Town in Colyford lack-lustre draw

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Chard slip back into relegation after defeat at table-topping Sidmouth

Action from the Chard win over Saltash. Picture GARY BIDE

Seaton sport the last remaining unbeaten record in the East Devon & District Short Mat Bowls League

Short mat bowls generic picture

Chard 2nds and 3rds both beaten in latest league outings

Chard 2nd XB Front row (left to right): Tim Gibbs, Gavin Watts, Luke Aplin (Manager) Martin Drayton, Nick Mouland, Ben Robinson, Joel Nicholls, Connor Moon, Ben Lock, Ieuan Watkins. Back row (left to right): Nick Lester, Jim Grossey, Tom Monaghan, Tom Evans, Zak Stabbins, Joel Ingarfield, Tristan Smith, Joshua Strickland, Dave Tucker, Ben Partridge. Picture CHARD RFC

Beer grandmother scoops £30,000 lottery win

Winner Mary Hawker with Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier. Picture Postcode Lottery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists