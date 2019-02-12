Seaton sport the last remaining unbeaten record in the East Devon & District Short Mat Bowls League

The East Devon and District Short Mat Bowls Evening League Division One title race looks like going down to the wire.

Just two points separate the top three teams with Sidbury A and Uffculme both having banked 22 points – though Sidbury A have played one game fewer than Uffculme. In third place, also with a game in hand on the second placed side, are Seaton.

Upottery are the ‘best of the rest’ with 17 points from 15 games so far.

In the Afternoon League, Division One, Upottery hold a two point lead, and they have played a game fewer than second placed Sidford Blue.

In Division Two it’s also tight, though Seaton, who sport the leagues one last remaining season-long unbeaten record, look to be in pole position as they share the same number of points as current leaders Hemyock who have played two games more than them.

Latest tables

Evening League

Division 1 P W D L SD GW Pts

Sidbury A 15 10 2 3 294 82 22

Uffculme 16 10 2 4 145 79 22

Seaton 15 9 2 4 67 63 20

Upottery 15 8 1 6 218 70 17

Colyton 15 8 1 6 15 66 17

Beer 15 6 4 5 145 65 16

Ottery St Mary 16 4 6 6 -168 56 14

Musbury 15 6 2 7 -76 51 14

West Hill 16 5 1 10 -79 55 11

Sidbury B 14 2 3 9 -251 40 7

Awliscombe 14 2 2 10 -310 37 6

Afternoon League

Division 1 P W D L SD GW Pts

Upottery 10 7 2 1 209 54 16

Sidford Blue 11 6 2 3 58 52 14

St Teresa’s 10 4 2 4 -2 41 10

Colyton 9 4 2 3 61 36 10

Seaton Blue 10 3 2 5 48 38 8

Chard 9 4 0 5 -40 32 8

Colyton B 9 1 0 8 -334 19 2

Afternoon League

Division 2 P W D L SD GW Pts

Hemyock 10 6 1 3 244 50 13

Seaton Yellow 8 5 3 0 127 41 13

Awliscombe 10 5 2 3 220 53 12

Musbury 10 3 3 4 -81 35 9

Combe St Nicholas 10 4 0 6 1 39 8

Chard Blue 9 4 0 5 -315 24 8

Seaton Green 9 1 1 7 -196 22 3