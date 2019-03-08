Seaton Tennis Club holding adult drop-in sessions

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:43 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 15 September 2019

Seaton Tennis Club members at a Rusty Racquet meeting. Picture: SEATON TENNIS CLUB

Seaton Tennis Club members at a Rusty Racquet meeting. Picture: SEATON TENNIS CLUB

Archant

Seaton Tennis Club continue to run adult 'Beginners' and 'Rusty Racquets' sessions.

They take place each Saturday afternoon, running from 2pm through until 5pm and the cost, per person, is £3.

The club are keen to let folk know that the sessions are open to all and that a warm welcome awaits.

All that is required is for those who wish to join in, turn up with suitable shoes and kit - the club has racquets that can be borrowed.

Many previous attendees at the sessions have gone on to join the club.

For more information call 07940 505690 or email seatontennis@gmail.com

