Seaton Tennis Club host 'Road to Wimbledon' tournament for Under-14s

Zanna Newsholme and Sam Lister who were the winners of the Seaton Tennis Club's Road to Wimbledon competition. Picture SEATON TENNIS CLUB Archant

Seaton Tennis Club hosted the local Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) sponsored Road to Wimbledon tournament.

Seaton young tennis players who took part in the club's Road to Wimbledon tournament. Picture SEATON TENNIS CLUB Seaton young tennis players who took part in the club's Road to Wimbledon tournament. Picture SEATON TENNIS CLUB

Organised by the club's head coach Dave Taylor, there were seven boys and seven girls that took part in the Under-14 event, played as a round-robin competition with each match a quick-fire 'best of five games'.

At the conclusion of the action the winners were Zanna Newsholme and Sam Lister, who will now go on to contest the regional competition in Exeter.

Regional winners from all across the country will then go forward to contest the finals on the hallowed turf of the All England Club in Wimbledon later this summer.

Fancy giving tennis a go? Seaton Tennis Club really does welcome all juniors and adults from complete beginner to superstar!

Get in touch with the club via email at seatontennis@gmail.com